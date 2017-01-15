Chaparral High School alumnus, Missouri State football player Richard Nelson dies in Las Vegas

Missouri State running back and former Chaparral High School student Richard Nelson died in a shooting Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Nelson’s mother, Roxanne Bruce, confirmed with the Review-Journal that Saturday night’s shooting on Sacks Drive took her son’s life.

Officers found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after 7:30 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Nelson had been trying to stop a fight outside the residence when a man began firing shots. He died later at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Nelson had attended Chaparral in Las Vegas before attending school in Missouri. Chaparral High School posted on its football team’s Facebook page that Nelson had died while home in Las Vegas for winter break.

“It is with a heavy, sad heart that we have to say goodbye to one of our favorite alumni and teammates,” the school said. “We will miss him so much and we will remember him as a kind, smart man with a tenaciousness on the field. He deserved all of the recognition and accolades that came his way. We won’t ever forget this Cowboy.”

Nelson received the 2016 Courage Award from the Las Vegas Review-Journal in recognition of his fight against depression and the consequences of a difficult upbringing.

While in middle school, Nelson had moved from Missouri to Las Vegas to live with his grandmother. Nelson’s mother, at home in Missouri, had been battling substance abuse problems.

Nelson’s mother beat her addiction and attended the ceremony for her son.

Friends and family rushed to Facebook to mourn Nelson’s death Sunday morning.

“Your character off the playing field is what truly separated you from many, but your skill set on the field, track and basketball court is what made you legendary,” coach Lito Soifua of Chaparral High School said online. “I have been truly grateful and blessed to have had the opportunity to see you develop and grow as a young man.”

He mapped the shooting to a larger trend, writing that “in less then [six] months, we’ve had [two] shootings dealing with two of our very own players.”

An autopsy has been scheduled by the Clark County coroner’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.