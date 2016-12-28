Clark County coroner’s office rules suspicious death a homicide

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled a suspicious death in the west valley a homicide.

Diana Cristina Rios, 24, died after she was strangled, the coroner’s office said. Her body was found Monday afternoon at the residence of 3947 Silver Dollar Ave., near South Valley View Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue.

In a statement, Metro said the apartment was vacant and under renovation. A contractor working at the house spotted another man in the home Monday afternoon. The man fled before the contractor found Rios.

The coroner’s office couldn’t confirm whether Rios lived in Las Vegas. As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made, Metro spokesman Michael Rodriguez said.

People with information about the incident call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

