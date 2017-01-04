Coroner identifies Las Vegas man shot to death after street argument

The man shot after a confrontation Monday night in the northeast valley has been identified.

The Clark Country coroner’s office on Wednesday named the 42-year-old victim as Robin Dion McBride of Las Vegas.

McBride and small group of men were heard arguing about 9:15 p.m. in front of his 2221 Exeter Drive apartment unit before he was shot multiple times, police said.

Arriving officers found McBride lying in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where he died shortly after. The coroner’s office has ruled McBride’s death a homicide.

The suspects in the shooting were seen running from the scene shortly after the gunshots. Witnesses did not recognize any of the suspects, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said Monday night during a media briefing.

No suspects have been identified and the motive for the shooting is unknown as of Wednesday, police said.

This is the third homicide investigated by Metro in 2017.

