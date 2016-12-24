Posted 

Coroner IDs body found in North Las Vegas house that was set ablaze

Residents embrace as police are investigating an arson what they say is a "suspicious death" that might be linked to the arson on the 300 block of Princess Avenue in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Residents watch as police are investigating an arson what they say is a ҳuspicious deathӠthat might be linked to the arson on the 300 block of Princess Avenue in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Residents watch as police are investigating an arson what they say is a ҳuspicious deathӠthat might be linked to the arson on the 300 block of Princess Avenue in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Police are investigating an arson what they say is a ҳuspicious deathӠthat might be linked to the arson on the 300 block of Princess Avenue in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Two people embrace near the scene of an arson in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. North Las Vegas police are investigating what they say is a “suspicious death” that might be linked to the arson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Clark County Coroner has identified the man who was found dead Thursday inside a North Las Vegas home that had been intentionally set on fire.

Firefighters discovered 26-year-old Jesse Lee Swan’s body inside a home on the 300 block of Princess Avenue while fighting a fire.

Swan died from a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police have not identified a suspect nor have they released details leading up to Swan’s slaying.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 