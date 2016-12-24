Coroner IDs body found in North Las Vegas house that was set ablaze

The Clark County Coroner has identified the man who was found dead Thursday inside a North Las Vegas home that had been intentionally set on fire.

Firefighters discovered 26-year-old Jesse Lee Swan’s body inside a home on the 300 block of Princess Avenue while fighting a fire.

Swan died from a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police have not identified a suspect nor have they released details leading up to Swan’s slaying.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.