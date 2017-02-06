Coroner IDs homicide victim found Friday near downtown Las Vegas

A homeless man found dead Friday morning near downtown Las Vegas has been identified.

The Clark County coroner identified the man as 60-year-old David H. Dunn. His city of residence is unknown, but Las Vegas police said their investigation indicated Dunn was homeless and frequented the area where his body was found.

Police responded to the area of South City and Grand Central parkways about 9 a.m. Friday to reports of an unresponsive man with a head wound.

Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner said he died of multiple blunt force injuries to the head, and the manner of death was homicide.

This is the 16th homicide investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department and the 19th homicide investigated in Clark County in 2017.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Metro’s homicide section by phone at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

