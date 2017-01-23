Coroner IDs jewelry store worker accidentally killed in Henderson robbery attempt

A Henderson jewelry store employee who was accidentally killed by a security guard during an attempted robbery has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

Kimberlee Ann Kincaid-Hill, 57, was struck in the chest just before 9 p.m. Saturday when a security guard shot at but missed an armed robber who entered Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, 1071 W. Sunset Road. Kincaid-Hill was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she died. The coroner ruled her death a homicide.

The would-be robber, who was armed with a handgun, ran from the scene empty-handed. He was still at large as of Monday.

In a statement Sunday, Henderson police described him as a black man, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red-and-black hoodie, black pants, a black mask and a dark-colored hat or beanie.

The robber will face murder charges because Kincaid-Hill was killed during the attempted robbery. The security guard will not face charges in connection with the accidental shooting, Henderson police spokeswoman Michelle French said Sunday.

Jared posted a statement Sunday on Twitter about Kincaid-Hill: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the loss of our team member and extend our sympathies to her family, friends and colleagues.”

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 if they wish to remain anonymous.

Saturday’s incident is the second local jewelry store robbery in just over a week. A man armed with a handgun made off with an undisclosed amount of jewelry on Jan. 13 from the MJ Christensen Diamond Centers at 8980 W. Charleston Blvd. No one was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

