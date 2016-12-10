Posted Updated 

Coroner rules death of man whose body was found in the desert was homicide

Carlos Lopez-Perez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

By JESSICA TERRONES
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A gunshot wound to the head caused the death of a man whose body was found in a desert area Tuesday morning, according to the Clark County coroner, who ruled the death a homicide.

Carlos Martin Lopez-Ismeria, 25, whose residence was unknown, was found dead in a vacant lot near the 11200 block of Gillespie Street about 7:45 a.m., according to police.

Police initially identified the man as Carlos Lopez-Perez in an early report.

Police believe Ismeria was likely killed at a different location and left in the desert area where he was found.

Anyone who knows Lopez-Perez or has any information about his whereabouts should contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3251.

