Death of man found near downtown Las Vegas investigated as homicide

Homicide detectives are investigating a body found near downtown early Wednesday morning.

A dead man was found near a power box in the area of South City Parkway and West Ogden Avenue about 12:30 a.m., Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department said.

Metro detectives are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death. The cause and manner of his death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office. The coroner’s office will also identify the man once family has been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

