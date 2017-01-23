Posted 

Female shot to death at southeast Las Vegas apartment complex

web1_neillis-homicide-jan24-17bt04_7835842.jpg
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at the Villa Del Rio apartments at 3800 S. Nellis Blvd., Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

web1_neillis-homicide-jan24-17bt03_7835842.jpg
web1_neillis-homicide-jan24-17bt05_7835842.jpg
web1_neillis-homicide-jan24-17bt01_7835842.jpg
web1_neillis-homicide-jan24-17bt02_7835842.jpg
web1_shooting_012317_7835842.jpg
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at Villa Del Rio apartments in southeast Las Vegas, Monday morning, Jan. 23, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

web1_shooting2_012317_7835842.jpg
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at Villa Del Rio apartments in southeast Las Vegas, Monday morning, Jan. 23, 2017. (@LawrenLinehan/Twitter)

web1_shooting1_012317_7835842.jpg
By RIO LACANLALE
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Monday morning at a southeast valley apartment complex.

Homicide detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department responded at 7:05 a.m. to the Villa Del Rio apartments at 3800 S. Nellis Blvd., and found a female victim with gunshot wounds, said Metro Lt. David Gordon.

The victim died at the scene, Gordon said. It’s unknown how many times she was shot.

No other details are immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

 