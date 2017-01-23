Female shot to death at southeast Las Vegas apartment complex

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Monday morning at a southeast valley apartment complex.

Homicide detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department responded at 7:05 a.m. to the Villa Del Rio apartments at 3800 S. Nellis Blvd., and found a female victim with gunshot wounds, said Metro Lt. David Gordon.

The victim died at the scene, Gordon said. It’s unknown how many times she was shot.

No other details are immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

