Henderson police investigate man’s death as homicide

Police are investigating the suspicious death of an elderly man whose body was found Saturday night inside a Henderson home.

Henderson police said they performed a welfare check around 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a man who had not been seen or heard from since early November. Officers found the man dead in a home in the 2500 block of Swans Chance Avenue, near Sunridge Heights Parkway and Sandy Ridge Avenue.

An autopsy Sunday morning revealed suspicious injuries, prompting a homicide investigation, although final autopsy results are pending.

The identity of the man, believed to be in his mid-70s, will be released once relatives have been notified.

Henderson police encourage anyone with information about the case to contact them at 702-267-4911. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

