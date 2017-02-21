Las Vegas police arrest 2 in deadly home invasion

Two men were arrested last week in connection with an April home invasion that turned deadly, Las Vegas police said Tuesday.

During the homicide investigation, the Metropolitan Police Department identified Alfred Weathers, 22, and Leandre Lacey, 22, as suspects.

Police said Weathers was taken into custody Thursday, and Lacey was taken into custody Friday. Both men face charges of murder with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a gun and conspiracy to commit burglary.

About 2 a.m. on April 19, a man kicked in the front door of an apartment located at 1416 Sandhill Road, near Pecos Road and Washington Avenue. Gunshots were heard, and two black males were seen running from the apartment, police said at the time.

Arriving officers found Maurice Ramon White Jr., 23, in the apartment with gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

At the time of the incident, police said they believed the victim knew the suspects.

