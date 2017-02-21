Las Vegas police arrest man on murder charge weeks after victim’s body found

A man has been arrested on a murder charge in the death of a man whose body was found in early December in the south Las Vegas Valley.

Craig Steven Lattin, 40, was booked Friday into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon, according to booking and jail records.

The arrest comes more than two months after officers with the Metropolitan Police Department found the victim’s body in a vacant lot near Gilespie Street and East Starr Avenue.

Officers who arrived the morning of Dec. 6 were met by paramedics from the Clark County Fire Department, who pronounced the man dead at the scene. He later was identified as 25-year-old Carlos Lopez-Perez.

At the time, police said Lopez-Perez likely killed at a different location and left in the desert area where he was found. According to the Clark County coroner’s office, he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

