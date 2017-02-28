Las Vegas police book suspect in woman’s 1991 killing

A man serving a life sentence for murder in Arkansas was booked Monday into the Clark County Detention Center on an additional murder charge in a case from 1991.

In an interview with cold case detectives on May 17, Dale Bryant, 63, admitted he was responsible for the death of Carol Bishop, 50.

On Nov. 15, 1991, Bishop’s employer went to her residence after she failed to show up for work. The employer and a neighbor found Bishop’s door unlocked and entered the residence to find her dead on the bedroom floor, according to a police report obtained Tuesday by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Homicide detectives found two kitchen knives in her chest and a statue that was used to beat her head, police said. The statue was broken into pieces.

“Bishop had been stabbed hard enough the handles of both knives broke off,” according to the police report.

Evidence at the scene indicated that Bishop had a guest over before the attack. Two used paper plates, two used napkins and a large pizza box were found at a table in the residence.

The man who delivered the pizza gave police the description of a man, police said.

In 2012, this case was reviewed as a part of a grant-funded initiative to solve cold cases. Fingerprints from the scene were run through the Automated Fingerprint Identification System and matched existing prints from Bryant, the report says.

Detectives who reviewed Bishop’s case discovered that Bryant was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the stabbing death of a woman in February 1992.

Bryant is now facing a charge of murder with a deadly weapon in Bishop’s death.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.