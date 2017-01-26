Las Vegas police investigate woman’s shooting death

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 3500 block of Morning Mist Drive, near Pecos and Alexander roads, about 1:30 a.m.

Arriving officers found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said Thursday.

Metro’s investigation indicates that a gathering occurred at the residence before the woman’s body was found. The woman’s roommate left the gathering and returned a short time later to find the woman shot, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the motive is unknown.

The woman will be identified by the Clark County coroner when her relatives have been notified.

This was the 13th homicide investigated in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2017 and the 16th homicide in Clark County.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.