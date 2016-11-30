Las Vegas police investigating fatal shooting at southwest valley apartment complex

Las Vegas police said one person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting that happened late Tuesday at a southwest valley apartment complex.

The shooting happened about 8:20 p.m. at The Covington at Coronado Ranch, 7800 S. Rainbow Blvd. near Windmill Lane, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Corey Moon said. At least one person was shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

