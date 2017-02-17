Las Vegas police say man injured in Wednesday shooting has died

The man who was injured in a west valley shooting Wednesday night died the following day, police said.

Larenzo Hardinson, 18, was shot about 8 p.m. Wednesday on the 4000 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard and Penwood Avenue.

He was taken to the University Medical Center in critical condition and died on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Hardinson may have been at a small gathering in an apartment Wednesday night. Homicide detectives believe a fight broke out between Hardinson and two other people before he was shot. The two people left in a vehicle.

Police did not release suspect or vehicle descriptions.

This is the 26th homicide in Clark County and the 22nd in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Anyone with information on the shooting may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

