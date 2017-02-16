Las Vegas woman fatally stabbed over a cellphone identified

Family and friends of the woman fatally stabbed over a cellphone on Valentine’s Day said she was killed days before her birthday.

She was Tanya Fletcher, an arrest report obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal shows. But family and friends grieving on social media called her Tanya Fletcher Robinson.

Fletcher Robinson’s husband and roommate told police there was blood “pumping out of Tanya’s neck” when she was stabbed during an argument over her missing cellphone. According to the arresting documents, Fletcher Robinson knew the man who killed her.

Brandon Scott Coristine, 29, was arrested in connection with the stabbing the same day. Jail records show he is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Fletcher Robinson’s husband told police they stepped outside when they heard Coristine screaming at their door. When the argument turned physical, he pulled a knife on her, police said.

When police arrived on the 5900 block of Whitney Avenue just after midnight, they found Fletcher Robinson on the ground, suffering from a stab wound.

While in custody, Coristine admitted to police that he had been to the couple’s home “numerous times” in the past, but said his knife had been taken from him by a woman he didn’t know earlier in the day.

But after obtaining a search warrant, homicide detectives found in his possession a large knife with blood, bloody shoes and two cellphones matching the description of Fletcher Robinson’s missing phone.

In a Facebook post honoring her friend, Mignon Bracey described the night after her friend’s death a sleepless one, having cried “all night long.” She said Fletcher Robinson was taken from her family just four days before her birthday, Feb. 18.

Barbara Fletcher labeled her daughter’s killing a “very violent crime” in a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral costs.

This is the 25th homicide in Clark County and the 21st investigated by Metro this year.

