Man arrested in deadly stabbing in southeast Las Vegas

A man was jailed after a fatal stabbing — possibly over a cellphone — in the southeast valley early Tuesday.

Brandon S. Coristine, 29, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was stabbed in front of her home in the 5900 block of Whitney Avenue, near Boulder Highway and East Tropicana Avenue, about midnight, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman and her assailant knew each other, but their fight was not a domestic dispute, Lt. Dan McGrath said. The man and woman had been fighting over property before the man stabbed her in the neck with a knife. She died at a local hospital about 12:40 a.m.

McGrath said the property in question might have been a cellphone.

After stabbing the woman, the man returned to a five-wheel trailer in the 5960 block of Dodd Street where he lives with his mother, McGrath said.

Police went to the trailer, McGrath said, and after some initial resistance, “he basically came out and surrendered to patrol officers.”

The argument started near the trailer before culminating in the stabbing on Whitney Avenue.

The woman will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after her family has been notified.

This is the 25th homicide investigated in Clark County and the 21st investigated by Metro this year.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.