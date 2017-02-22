Man dead after being shot at northwest Las Vegas apartment complex

One man died after a fight resulted in a shooting late Tuesday night at a northwest valley apartment complex.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting at the SkyPointe Landing Apartments, 5850 Sky Pointe Drive, near West Ann Road.

Lt. Dan McGrath said a man, about 30 years old, was killed after fighting with his assailant near a parking stall in the complex about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

No suspects were in custody early morning Wednesday, Lt. CJ Jenkins said.

McGrath said about 10 people called police after hearing gunshots. Officers found the man’s body when they arrived at the complex. Police weren’t sure how many times he had been shot or whether the killing was a result of a robbery.

“Several witnesses did hear a struggle — some arguing — which drew their attention,” McGrath said, “and then one gunshot, and then some more arguing, and then another gunshot.”

The unidentified man’s pockets were turned inside out and his property was taken, McGrath said, adding he didn’t appear armed.

Complex security and residents were among the witnesses to the shooting. It wasn’t immediately known whether the shooter escaped in a car, but McGrath said he was last seen running from the shooting site.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man after his family has been notified.

This is the 29th homicide in Clark County and the 25th investigated by Metro in 2017.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.