Man dies after being shot by west Las Vegas Valley resident

A man shot Saturday evening in the west valley died Sunday at the University Medical Center.

Just after 6:30 p.m., police responded to the area of West Desert Inn Road and Remuda Trail to investigate gunshots, the Metropolitan Police Department said. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest.

A neighbor confronted the man after a resident asked assistance, Metro said. The resident had observed the man on surveillance and believed he had been casing the house to attempt a robbery or burglary.

The neighbor confronted the man in the street, threatened to call 9-1-1 and drew a weapon, Metro said. The neighbor fired several rounds.

This is the 13th homicide investigated by Metro in 2017.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the man killed once next of kin have been notified.

Metro encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact the Metro homicide section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

