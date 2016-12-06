Man faces murder charge in shooting death at Las Vegas smoke shop

A man was booked on a murder charge Monday night after a teen was shot and killed during an attempted robbery Friday night at a smoke shop.

Police booked Raad Sunna, 24, into Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge at 7 p.m. Monday.

Metropolitan Police Department said a smoke shop employee shot and killed 13-year-old Fabriccio Patti, a Las Vegas eighth-grader who attended Lawrence Junior High School.

Fabriccio and two other teens were wearing masks when they entered the Lucky Cigars and Smokes shop at 8665 W. Flamingo Road, on the corner of Durango Drive, about 5:20 p.m. Friday, possibly intending to rob the business, police said. A store employee fired about five rounds, one of which fatally struck Fabriccio in the head.

The two other teens, who were not identified because of their ages, were arrested soon after the incident, a police spokesman said Monday. They are facing charges of attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary.

It was still unclear as of Monday whether Fabriccio or the two other teens were armed or demanded money or items. Police will provide additional information Tuesday morning.

Fabriccio’s death marked the 158th homicide in Metro’s jurisdiction this year, its highest total since 1996, when Metro worked 167 cases.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Staff writers Rachel Crosby, Wesley Juhl and Rachel Hershkovitz contributed to this report. Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.