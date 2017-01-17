Man wanted for homicide in Las Vegas shot, injured by police gunfire in California

A 24-year-old man wanted for a homicide in Las Vegas was shot and injured by police gunfire on Tuesday in Anaheim, California.

Although Lt. Chris Ramirez of the Los Angeles Police Department could not identify the suspect by name, he said the man was wanted for a homicide that occurred in Las Vegas in September.

Ramirez says the man is in surgery for the injuries he suffered during the altercation with police.

The man is wanted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in connection with the homicide of 37-year-old Charles Dontae Davis.

Davis was found in an alley on Sept. 1 . He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

