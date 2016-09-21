Posted 

Missing Laughlin man’s body found in Arizona


By DAVE HAWKINS
SPECIAL TO THE LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The body of a Laughlin resident who went missing in August has been found on the other side of the Colorado River in Bullhead City, Arizona.

Jose “Daniel” Caballero, 80, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, was reported missing by family members on Aug. 18.

Bullhead City police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said a man jogging in the desert came upon the human remains Tuesday afternoon. She said evidence at the scene helped officers tentatively identify the remains as those of Caballero.

“There were no signs of foul play and Mr. Caballero was wearing the same clothing at the time he was reported missing,” Fromelt said. “He also had identification on him.”

Positive identification and cause of death determinations are pending with the Mohave County medical examiner.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...