North Las Vegas police investigate homicide at apartment complex

Damonea Hull is shown with her son. (Facebook)

North Las Vegas police work the scene of a homicide in the 2600 block of Donna Street on Friday, Jan. 13, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

A fight broke out at the scene of homicide in North Las Vegas after a woman who said she was the victim's mother demanded to see her daughter's body, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Brooke Wanser/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 2600 block of Donna Street on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

North Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 2600 block of Donna Street on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

People gather near a North Las Vegas police homicide investigation in the 2600 block of Donna Street on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

By BROOKE WANSER AND LAWREN LINEHAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

North Las Vegas police said a 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead Friday morning outside a Donna Street apartment complex, and the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said the incident occurred about 8:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Donna Street, near Cartier Avenue. The victim’s relatives gathered at the scene shortly after, as the body lay behind orange screens set up by police.

“We’re still trying to piece together what happened,” said Portia Thomas, who described herself as the victim’s aunt.

Thomas, who was huddled outside the apartment complex with others, identified the victim as Damonea Hull, the mother of a 1-year-old son. Thomas said the boy was safe.

A fight broke out at the scene after a distraught woman arrived and began screaming. At one point, she yelled, “That’s my baby!” She then approached an officer near the body and could be heard saying, “I want to see my daughter.”

Another woman, who appeared to have fainted, was put on a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance.

North Las Vegas spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said the cause of the 21-year-old woman’s death is not known.

“At this point, what we can tell you is that there was trauma to the body,” Cavaricci told reporters at the scene.

She said the Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an assailant. Anyone with information may call 702-633-9111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

 