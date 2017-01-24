Police arrest one of 2 suspects in double homicide near downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police have arrested one of two suspects in a double homicide that occurred last week near the downtown area.

Metropolitan Police Department detectives arrested Durwin Allen, 31, on Monday in connection with the two deaths.

Officers found Myron Manghum, 33, and Alyssa Velasco, 27, dead in an apartment on the night of Jan. 18. Manghum died of a gunshot wound to the head, and Velasco died of gunshot wounds to the head and neck, police said.

Officers were initially dispatched to the 700 block of McWilliams Avenue for reports of a man shot. The injured man’s movements were traced back to the apartment on the 900 block of West Washington Avenue, where Manghum and Velasco were found. The man, who was shot in his hands, was treated at University Medical Center.

Police said Allen and another man were at the apartment earlier in the evening and allowed back into the residence. An argument over drugs ensued between the three victims and two others before “they just started shooting,” Metro Lt. Dan McGrath said.

Allen was taken into custody without incident on the 2700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, Metro said in a statement Tuesday. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

Allen is accused of two counts of murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

The second suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521.

These mark the ninth and 10th homicides investigated by Metro and the 11th and 12th in Clark County in 2017.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.