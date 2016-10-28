Police investigating homicide in southeast Las Vegas Valley; neighbor tells of hearing gunshot

Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in the southeast Las Vegas Valley early Friday morning.

One person died after a shooting at Virginia Apartments at 5350 Tropicana Ave., said Lt. CJ Jenkins with Metropolitan Police Department.

The call originally came out as a shooting just before 2 a.m.

Louisa Antrim, 27, said she called 911 immediately after hearing a single gunshot from a nearby apartment.

“(It sounded) extremely close, like through the wall, almost,” Antrim said.

She said she didn’t hear yelling, arguments or anything else suspicious before the gunshot.

Shortly after the gunshot, Antrim said she heard a woman from a neighboring apartment running down the stairs and yelling about her children being “up there.”

She said she’s heard gunshots before but never called 911 about them until Thursday morning.

“This one just felt off,” Antrim said. “And then when I heard that woman screaming I really freaked out.”

