Posted Updated 

Police investigating homicide in southeast Las Vegas Valley; neighbor tells of hearing gunshot

Police investigating homicide in southeast Las Vegas Valley; neighbor tells of hearing gunshot

web1_20161028_023454_7288836.jpg
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide that took place early Thursday morning at the Virginia Apartments in the southeast Las Vegas Valley. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigating homicide in southeast Las Vegas Valley; neighbor tells of hearing gunshot

web1_20161028_025324_7288836.jpg
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide that took place early Thursday morning at the Virginia Apartments in the southeast Las Vegas Valley. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigating homicide in southeast Las Vegas Valley; neighbor tells of hearing gunshot

web1_ret20161028_031706_7288836.jpg
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide that took place early Thursday morning at the Virginia Apartments in the southeast Las Vegas Valley. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By MIKE SHORO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in the southeast Las Vegas Valley early Friday morning.

One person died after a shooting at Virginia Apartments at 5350 Tropicana Ave., said Lt. CJ Jenkins with Metropolitan Police Department.

The call originally came out as a shooting just before 2 a.m.

Louisa Antrim, 27, said she called 911 immediately after hearing a single gunshot from a nearby apartment.

“(It sounded) extremely close, like through the wall, almost,” Antrim said.

She said she didn’t hear yelling, arguments or anything else suspicious before the gunshot.

Shortly after the gunshot, Antrim said she heard a woman from a neighboring apartment running down the stairs and yelling about her children being “up there.”

She said she’s heard gunshots before but never called 911 about them until Thursday morning.

“This one just felt off,” Antrim said. “And then when I heard that woman screaming I really freaked out.”

This is a developing story. Come back to www.reviewjournal.com for updates.

 