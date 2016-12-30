Suspect arrested in connection with North Las Vegas stabbing death

A 27-year-old man is in custody in connection with the Christmas eve stabbing death of a North Las Vegas man, police said late Thursday.

Officers responded to a call reporting a fight just before 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Daley Street, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release.

Arriving officers found several men with various injuries, including one man who appeared to have been stabbed. That man was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit where he died. Three other men received treatment at the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation indicates a large group of people were involved in an argument in the street that escalated to a fight prior to the victim being stabbed. Multiple individuals were arrested for unrelated charges.

Christian Gallardo-Ceballos, 27, was among those arrested that morning on separate charges, police said. He has been booked at the Las Vegas Detention Center and faces a charge of murder with use of a deadly weapon, police said.

The coroner will release the victim’s name and cause and manner of death after notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police at 702-633-9111, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.