Las Vegas police investigate bomb threat to Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada

Las Vegas police are investigating a bomb threat made Monday to the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada.

Jeff Metz, the center’s executive director, said the threat came in a late afternoon phone call. Police confirmed the account.

“We evacuated the building immediately as well as our neighbors in the building,” Metz said, adding that “everybody is safe.”

For about two hours, Metro swept the building for possible explosives, Metz said. As of 7:15 p.m., officers had cleared the building and determined there was no bomb.

The center offers several cultural, educational and recreational programs. This was the first time the center had received a bomb threat, Metz said, though he cited several other bomb threats to Jewish community centers across the nation.

“We’re optimistic that these threats will be addressed and dealt with, and we hope that they will cease in the future,” Metz said.

