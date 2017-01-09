Man armed with sword arrested after barricade incident in south Las Vegas

A man with a samurai sword was arrested after barricading himself along with an elderly woman in a home in the south valley early Monday morning, Las Vegas police said.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Christian Lopez, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Mike Rodriguez said.

Crisis negotiators worked for about eight hours to coax him out of his home near East Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Gilespie Street, Rodriguez said.

The man’s father called police about 12:15 a.m. He, along with the man’s mother and a daughter, safely left the house in the 9000 block of Rusty Creek Street, Lt. David Gordon with Metro said.

The elderly woman was able to leave the home about 7 a.m. after officers worked to evacuate her.

Gordon said he wasn’t sure where the man got the sword.

Police helped the family members out of the home before he threatened officers.

“The adult son who was armed with a sword came toward the officers with the sword pointed at the officers,” Gordon said.

Officers then began treating the call like a barricade situation, with street closures and a SWAT response. They offered neighbors in about nine or 10 houses the chance to leave their homes and take shelter elsewhere, but nobody accepted, Gordon said. There were no injuries, he said.

