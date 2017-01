An inmate who walked away from Jean Conservation Camp on January 9 was taken into custody Monday by the Metropolitan Police Department.

April Barth has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center, and will be returned to Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center in Las Vegas.

Barth began serving her sentence of 12 to 48 months in September for attempted grand larceny.

