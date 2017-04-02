Police investigating body found in central valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a body found in the central valley Saturday after a 911 caller said he had “information on a dead body.”

A man called 911 about 2:05 p.m. and told dispatchers he had “info on a dead body that could possibly be a homicide,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

Officers met with the 911 caller, who directed officers to the Ethel Mae Robinson Senior Apartments at 1327 H St., near West Owens Avenue, where a 65-year-old woman was found dead, Rogers said.

As of 4:30 p.m., it’s unknown how the woman died. Rogers said Metro is treating the woman’s death as suspicious “until the coroner advises differently.” Metro’s homicide unit and the Clark County coroner are responding to the scene, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.