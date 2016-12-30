Portion of 215 Beltway in west Las Vegas Valley closed after car chase; suspect still in vehicle

A portion of the 215 Beltway is shut down in the west valley Thursday night as authorities wait for a woman to exit a vehicle she used in a car chase.

The woman had been driving a white Ford pickup on Charleston Boulevard near U.S. Highway 95 when a Metropolitan Police Department patrol car initially tried to pull her over at 9 p.m., suspecting the truck was stolen. But the woman did not stop and instead got on the highway, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

Troopers later spotted the same truck headed west on the 215 near the airport connector and also attempted to pull the woman over, but she continued driving west.

As the driver sped around the beltway’s bend near Durango Drive and headed north, troopers deployed stop sticks just north of the northbound Town Center Drive exit. Soon, the pickup the woman was driving hit the sticks and stopped, her tires blown.

Once stopped though, the woman refused to get out of the vehicle. Both Metro and NHP units are at the scene, which is now considered a barricade, and are “working to resolve this situation peacefully,” Metro Lt. Carlos Hank said.

As the situation continues, the beltway is shut down at the northbound Town Center exit and the southbound Sahara Avenue exit. Traffic is being diverted using surface streets.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

