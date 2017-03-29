2 arrested in connection with ‘jugging’ crimes

Two Houston men have been arrested in connection with five incidents in a trending crime police are calling “jugging.”

The crime involves suspects stalking victims from banks and businesses who have bank bags or envelopes. Police said the crime is named after the nickname for a bank bag. Jugging became prominent in Houston, “where it quickly became one of Houston’s fastest growing crimes,” Henderson police said in a statement Wednesday.

After victims are stalked while traveling to their next destination, police said, suspects wait for them to leave their vehicle to steal the cash. Victims typically leave the bank bag or envelope under a seat or in the trunk before exiting their vehicle, police said.

Cedric Ray Henderson, 27, and Ladarian Glenn, 25, were booked into the Henderson Detention Center on Feb. 22 on felony and gross misdemeanor counts of burglary, attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Henderson police spotted a suspicious vehicle traveling through several bank parking lots, the Police Department said in a statement. When officers approached the car, they found “numerous items associated with use as burglary tools.”

Henderson and Glenn were arrested without incident.

Anyone with information may contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4977 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.