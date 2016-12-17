Henderson police search for convenience stores robbery suspect

Henderson police are searching for a man who robbed two convenience stores in one week.

The first store, near West Horizon Ridge Parkway and West Horizon Drive, was robbed Dec. 6. The second store, near Interstate 515 and East Russell Road, was robbed Dec. 11.

In both robberies, the man walked up to the clerks, showed a large knife and handed over a plastic bag, ordering the clerks to fill it with money.

The robber is a white or Hispanic man in his 30s, about 5 foot 8 inches tall and 180 pounds with a dark goatee. Police say the man is believed to drive a lifted white Ford F-150 pickup truck with custom chrome rims and a matching cover over the cargo bed.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.