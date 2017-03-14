Las Vegas police arrest teen in robbery, assault at Sam’s Town

A teenager was arrested Saturday in connection with the March 1 robbery and assault of an 84-year-old woman in the Sam’s Town casino.

The Metropolitan Police Department received a “plethora of tips from the community,” which led to the identification and arrest of a 17-year-old suspect, police said in a statement Tuesday. The teenager, who was not identified because he is a minor, was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on one count of robbery and one count of battery with substantial bodily harm.

Police said the other two males originally identified as persons of interest in the case are no longer being sought.

The victim was targeted in the resort’s casino, 5111 Boulder Highway. One male pushed the woman and grabbed her purse while two other males stood nearby, police said. The woman suffered severe injuries.

