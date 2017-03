Las Vegas police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at Silver Sevens Wednesday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said the incident involved a man armed with a handgun. Police were called at 6:10 a.m.

Gordon said the man was last seen leaving out the north doors of the casino at 4100 Paradise Road.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

