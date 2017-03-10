Las Vegas police looking for man who attacked store clerk during robbery attempt

Las Vegas police are seeking help finding a man suspected of attacking a clerk during an attempted robbery in the southeast valley.

The man entered a business in the 1700 block of East Tropicana Avenue about noon Wednesday and viciously attacked a clerk while demanding money, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The robbery was unsuccessful, Metro said.

The man is described as white, approximately 25 years old, about 6 feet tall and weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, police said.

Police encourage anyone with information to call the Metro robbery section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, callers may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

