Pawn Stars’ Corey Harrison had home burglarized this month, publicist says

A screenshot from surveillance video shows a suspect in the burglary of Corey Harrison's home. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Three burglars targeted the home of Pawn Stars host Corey Harrison earlier this month. (David Reisman/Real Estate Millions)

A screenshot from surveillance video shows a vehicle that was involved in the burglary of Corey Harrison's home. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A screenshot from surveillance video shows two suspects in the burglary of Corey Harrison's home. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Three burglars targeted the home of “Pawn Stars” host Corey Harrison earlier this month, Las Vegas police said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Department said officers responded to a burglary call at the northwest valley home on the morning of Feb. 16. A resident of the house spotted three strange men in their late teens to early 20s inside the house.

The men exited the residence before police arrived at the scene, Metro said.

In an email, Harrison’s publicist, Laura Herlovich, confirmed that the house belonged to the reality television star.

In a statement, Harrison said, “Our situation turned out better than most as no one was harmed or hurt and they ran away. As a member of this community most of my life, I hope we catch them and no one else can be put in harm’s way by these people again.”

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 