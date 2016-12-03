Police looking for suspect in 3 Las Vegas robberies

Las Vegas police are looking for a man suspected of robbing three Las Vegas businesses at gunpoint Nov. 17.

One of the three business the man robbed was a convenience store at 4180 Las Vegas Boulevard North at about 12:40 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

The robbery suspect is described as a black man, about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, in his early 20s, with a thin build, wearing a blue and white “Golden State” hat, a blue and white scarf, light-blue hoodie, khaki pants and gray sneakers, police said.

He was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

