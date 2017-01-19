Police seeking suspect in robbery series in east Las Vegas Valley

A man suspected of a series of east valley armed robberies in January is still at large, Las Vegas police said.

The robberies took place between Jan. 7 and Tuesday.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said it believes the suspect, a bilingual Hispanic man in his early to mid 20s, carries several different firearms. He has fired at victims during two of the robberies.

The suspect is approximately 5-foot-8 and usually wears a bandana covering the lower half of his face during the suspected robberies. He was last seen wearing a two-tone gray hooded sweatshirt and prescription glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.