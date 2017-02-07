Suspect in 2 Las Vegas armed robberies remains at large

A man suspected of two armed robberies that happened a week apart remains at large, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a white man in his 50s or 60s believed to be responsible for a Jan. 30 robbery of a drugstore on the 8100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South. The man robbed the clerk about 2 p.m. in the store’s gaming area, brandishing a black semi-automatic handgun, Metro said in a statement.

The same man is suspected of robbing a bank at gunpoint Monday on the 3700 block of East Flamingo about 4:30 p.m., Metro said. He slipped a note demanding money to a teller.

The thinly built suspect, who is approximately 6 feet tall and has a white beard, fled the scene of both robberies before police arrived.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts or the robberies may call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.