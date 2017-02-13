Suspect arrested in connection with 2 Las Vegas robberies a week apart

A man wanted in two armed robberies a week apart in Las Vegas has been arrested, police said.

Walid Abdulla, 64, was taken into custody Sunday without incident on the 6100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Court records show Abdulla was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on three counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of burglary with a firearm.

Abdulla is suspected of robbing a drugstore on the 8100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South at gunpoint Jan. 30. He is also believed to have carried out a Feb. 6 armed robbery of a bank on the 3700 block of East Flamingo Road.

