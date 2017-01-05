Sandy Valley man accused of threatening pregnant woman, stabbing dog to death

A Sandy Valley man is accused of threatening a woman pregnant with their child and stabbing their dog 11 times.

A Metropolitan Police Department arrest report accused James Casey Jones of killing a 2-year-old pit bull named Claire after it suffered for nearly half an hour.

Police said the pregnant woman and Jones had been in a relationship for almost a year and owned Claire.

The pregnant woman went to pick up Jones from his job on Dec. 22, according to the arrest report. He told her he had a bad day at work and wanted to drink at a bar. The woman told police there he had several drinks.

When they got back home to their trailer on the 600 block of Obsidian Lane in Sandy Valley, they found Claire outside. Jones told Metro officers he was upset to see the pit bull outside and almost ran her over. He then went inside and saw Claire had torn up his belongings and defecated.

Jones then tied the dog outside about 11 p.m. The woman told police he beat the dog, came inside, tossed a knife on the floor and told her he stabbed the dog. Jones and the woman argued, and she tried to leave. They fought, according to the report, and Jones told police he knocked her to the ground, grabbed her keys and drove off.

The woman wanted to call for help but her phone was dead, according to the report. Jones shortly returned, and they argued again. The report said the woman “told Jones that Claire was suffering and they needed to do something.” She told officers the dog had been hurting for more than 25 minutes.

Jones then grabbed the four-inch, serrated knife and again began to stab the pit bull, killing it. At this point, the woman’s phone had charged enough for her to call her parents for help. The report said Jones took her phone away and threatened the woman. He mentioned hurting himself before he was taken to Valley Hospital Medical Center.

He asked to turn himself in to police upon leaving the hospital Dec. 29.

Jones affirmed the story but told officers he did not remember beating Claire.

Police booked Jones into Clark County Detention Center last week on two charges of the willful, malicious, torturing, maiming or killing of a dog. He was also booked on counts of coercion with force and domestic battery.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.