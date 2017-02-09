Arbor View school officials say athletic director’s child porn case involves student

The child pornography case against Arbor View High School’s athletic director involves a student, according to a letter to be sent home to parents Thursday.

Principal Kevin McPartlin wrote the letter, which did not explicitly name Roger Brown, 54.

Brown was booked Tuesday into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of using or permitting a minor 14 or older to produce pornography. The letter said the person arrested, described as a teacher, is no longer on campus, and it asked that anyone with information about the case call Clark County School District police at 702-799-7830.

In addition to working as the athletic director at the school since it opened in 2005, Brown is listed as the chairman of the physical education, health, driver’s education and freshman studies department on the school’s website. In 2014, he was named Nevada athletic director of the year.

Brown started with the school district in 1989 and is on paid administrative leave.

