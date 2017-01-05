Father of first 2017 newborn in Las Vegas accused of sex with student

Clark County School District police arrested a substitute teacher Wednesday on charges of sexual misconduct with a student.

According to district police captain Ken Young, 29-year-old Ryan Davis, who substitutes at Legacy High School on Deer Springs Way and coaches football, had inappropriate contact with an 18-year-old female student.

On Sunday, just three days before his arrest, Davis celebrated the new year by welcoming his second daughter into the world.

Davis’ baby was the first to be born in a Las Vegas Valley hospital in 2017. She was born at 12:27 a.m. at Sunrise Children’s Hospital.

The baby and her mother had been scheduled to leave the hospital on Monday.

Young said police became aware in the last five days of two incidents that occurred between Davis and the 18-year-old student in late 2016. The incidents did not occur on school property, Young said.

According to Young, Davis was not teaching and was not at the school when he was taken into custody, adding that the arrest occurred at district police headquarters after Davis was asked to come in for questioning.

Davis is currently being held in the Clark County Detention Center, Young said.

Last year, district police arrested Frank Bayer, an English teacher at Legacy High School, after he told investigators that he had sex with a student on multiple occasions in his van, according to a police report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

