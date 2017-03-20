Former Las Vegas foster parent faces charges of child sexual abuse

A former Christian mentorship group leader is suspected of sexually abusing a foster child in his care, Las Vegas police said.

Grant William Claycomb, 51, faces four counts of molestation and one charge of sexual assault of a child younger than 14, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to police arrest reports, the abuse occurred from June to November 2015. Claycomb denied the allegations, the report said, but declined to take a polygraph test.

The report said Claycomb has fostered about 60 children in his home over several years. How many years was not specified.

Both Claycomb and his wife lost their licenses as foster parents in November 2015, Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said.

Claycomb has been booked at Clark County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail. The Las Vegas church affiliated with the Royal Rangers has suspended Claycomb from working as a scout leader, the arrest report said. Metro redacted the church’s name and location.

Police originally reported to media outlets that Claycomb was a longtime Boy Scouts leader. On Monday, police amended the statement and said Claycomb had been affiliated with not the Boy Scouts but the Royal Rangers, an international organization committed to Christian mentorship.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.