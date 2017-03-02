Henderson man says he’ll plead guilty in sexual, physical assault on ex-girlfriend

A 22-year-old Henderson man facing multiple felony charges in connection with the alleged beating and rape of his then-girlfriend last month indicated Wednesday that he will plead guilty to all counts against him.

Anniah Pratt Jr. waived his preliminary hearing during an appearance in Henderson Municipal Court and said he intends to plead guilty to charges of kidnapping, domestic battery and sexual assault when he is arraigned in Clark County District Court. No date for that appearance was immediately scheduled.

Pratt was arrested on Feb. 4 after his then-girlfriend flagged down a stranger in a Vons grocery store parking lot and asked for help near East Windmill Parkway, according to an arrest report.

He also is charged with battery on a protected person in connection with a separate incident in August 2016 and is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Municipal Court on Thursday on that charge.

