Las Vegas man, minors arrested after 14-year-old special education student used in group sex acts

A Las Vegas man is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old special education student and encouraging several teen boys, including at least one of his sons, to do the same.

The accusations came to light after a video depicting the girl being used in group sex acts began circulating around Del Sol Academy in December. An arrest report obtained Thursday by the Las Vegas Review-Journal suggests the assaults took place in November, and says the girl has the mental capacity of “a 7- or 8-year-old.”

Leby Alas-Gomez, 39, was arrested Sunday and faces charges of sexual assault against a child younger than 16, conspiracy to commit sexual assault and coercion with force or threat of force, records show. He is being held without bail.

At least three teen boys also have been arrested, but police have not identified them because they are minors.

“It was clear Gomez had knowledge of what his sons and their friends were doing to (the girl) in his residence,” the report states.

THREE SEPARATE INCIDENTS

The report details at least three days in November in which a handful of teen boys took the girl to a nearby home after school and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

The first day, the girl told police she was forced upstairs to a bedroom, where one boy started groping her, then another began removing her clothes.

“It made her feel, ‘Just — just scared,’” the report said, quoting the victim.

As this occurred, at least two more teens entered the room.

“All of the males in the room began to put condoms on,” the report states. “(The girl) described feeling confused.”

The boys then “took turns” both sexually assaulting and raping her, she told police.

“She stated she never cried for help because she, ‘Didn’t have my clothes on,’” the report states. She repeatedly told the boys, “No, no, no,” and “Stop,” she told police.

As the incident continued, the father of at least one of the boys entered the room and told the boys to “keep going,” she told police. The man then sexually assaulted her as well, she said.

“They told her she would not get a ride home unless she did it,” the report states.

The next day, she was taken to the house again, where several boys took her into the home’s garage and repeatedly sexually assaulted her, she told police. On a third day that same week, she said the boys again sexually assaulted her in a bedroom.

VIDEO BEGINS CIRCULATING

After the incidents, the girl told police she “felt scared” to tell anyone. She did not come forward until mid-December, when a few students at the high school began sharing the video.

The girl wasn’t aware of its existence until a classmate mentioned it, she told police.

In the video, several boys can be heard talking and laughing as the girl is used in sex acts. The words, “You gotta use force,” and, “You gotta put force,” can be heard, the report says.

“(The girl) never attempted to physically resist on the video,” the report says. “It was clear (the girl) experienced discomfort and pain during the encounter.”

In an interview with police, the girl’s mother disclosed that in 2011, the girl had been inappropriately touched by the mother’s ex-partner. The mother did not know of the November incidents but noted her daughter began “acting strange” around that time.

The investigation is still ongoing, police said. Alas-Gomez is due in court April 10.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.