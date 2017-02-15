Las Vegas police arrest 3 suspects in sex trafficking case

An 18-year-old sex trafficking victim escaped from a hotel room at the Palms on Friday, according to a Las Vegas police report.

Darryle Alston, 25, Nicole Judge, 18, and Zakeria Arredondo, 18, each were arrested Saturday on one count of sex trafficking, according to jail records.

The woman who escaped to hotel security told police that she met Alston while shopping at a mall on Feb. 7, when the two exchanged numbers.

According to the police report, obtained Wednesday by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the woman said she later complied with Alston’s demands to work as a prostitute because he caused her to fear for her safety and the safety of her family.

When the woman awoke Friday, Alston went to the gym with another woman, according to the report. She escaped after she was left alone in the room with Judge and Arredondo, who were still asleep.

After police obtained a warrant to search the room, the three suspects were taken into custody.

