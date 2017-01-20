Las Vegas police report details woman’s brutal relationship with accused pimp

Tyree Wright had rules for his woman, according to Las Vegas police.

She had to give him $2,500 from her sex-work earnings each day, and she was forced to sit in the backseat “behind the pimp” in his car. If she did not follow the rules, she would be beaten, Wright’s arrest report said.

Wright, 36, surrendered to Las Vegas police Wednesday night and is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail. He is accused of sex trafficking an adult, kidnapping, robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and battery with a deadly weapon, all felonies. His arraignment is set for Monday morning.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal typically does not release the names of victims of sex crimes.

Police said Wright began dating the woman in July 2014 and “convinced her to work for him as prostitute and dancer.” The woman told police she stayed out of fear and desperation.

She once tried to leave him and changed the locks on her home, the report said, but she left the door unlocked and he found her. Wright allegedly made a video recording of the beating and shared it on social media, the arrest report said.

After a night at Drai’s Nightclub on Dec. 31, Wright allegedly beat the woman because she hadn’t been giving him enough money. She tried to leave him again, the arrest report said, but Wright texted her that had 24 hours to return to him and that she owed him a $10,000 “make up fee,” the arrest report said.

Wright found her on the morning of Jan. 13. He tackled her “like a quarterback” and allegedly beat her with what was described as a nightstick. He repeatedly struck her arms and body and head, demanding she pay him, the arrest report said.

Police were notified by University Medical Center, where the woman was treated for a compound fracture to her right arm, and her left arm was broken. She had a broken finger and possibly a fractured skull. Both of her eyes were swollen and bruised, and her lips were swollen, bruised and bleeding. She had a large hematoma to her right hip and cuts and bruises on her legs. She was missing several fingernails, the arrest report said.

Detectives investigated for several days, and went with the SWAT team to serve a search warrant at Wright’s home. The man wasn’t there. but detectives contacted his lawyer, who convinced him to turn himself in.

